Bob L. McClendon NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Bob Lea McClendon, 94, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Interment follows in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Texas. Bob was born in Brownwood, Texas, on June 2, 1925. He married Bonel McClendon on April 3, 1948. He was a 32nd-degree Mason and a longtime member of the Richland Hills Masonic Lodge. Bob was a U.S. Marine fighting in World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Bonel; his parents, Charles and Edna McClendon; three brothers; and four sisters. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his children, Tim McClendon and his wife, Liza, Annette Lance and her husband, Lacy; grandchildren, Garrett Lance, Garret's wife, Ashley, Melissa McClendon and Shawn McClendon. His great-granddaughter, Charlotte, was born on his birthday in 2019.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019