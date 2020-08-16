1/1
Bob McDonald
Bob McDonald ARLINGTON--Robert "Bob" L. McDonald, 65, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., Bob was an Eagle Scout, part of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, loved sports and was a devoted baseball fan. A graduate of Southwest Missouri State University, Bob was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. For more than 40 years, he made his career in the residential and commercial construction industry. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife, Debbie McDonald; children, Martha (Tony) Arendt; John Swaney; and two grandchildren. Other survivors include his brother, John McDonald (Joan Bergstrom); sister, Nancy Miller; stepfather, Jim Waldman; several nieces and nephews, and a loving family of friends. Bob's parents, Arlene and Lynn McDonald, and sister, Carol Tomaszczuk, died before him. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
