Bob Poynor

September 17, 1931 - September 14, 2020

Comanche, TX - Bob Poynor, age 88, entered his eternal home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Comanche, Texas.

He was Director of Physical Therapy for 23 years at Fort Worth Children's Hospital/Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth. Bob will be remembered for his humility and compassion, but most of all for his deep faith in Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Janette, his son, Scott Poynor and wife, Kim and his daughter, Jana Clamp.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Comanche.







