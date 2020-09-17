1/1
Bob Poynor
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Bob Poynor
September 17, 1931 - September 14, 2020
Comanche, TX - Bob Poynor, age 88, entered his eternal home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Comanche, Texas.
He was Director of Physical Therapy for 23 years at Fort Worth Children's Hospital/Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth. Bob will be remembered for his humility and compassion, but most of all for his deep faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Janette, his son, Scott Poynor and wife, Kim and his daughter, Jana Clamp.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Comanche.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Comanche Funeral Home - Comanche
411 West Grand
Comanche, TX 76442
(325) 356-2531
