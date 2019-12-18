|
|
Bob R. Wright FORT WORTH--Bob R. Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at University Baptist Church Watson Chapel, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to benefit the University Baptist Church Children's Ministries, 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76109, 817-926-3318, ubcfortworth.org/giving or the Wright Cemetery Fund, c/o WB Baker, 1017 Pate Road, Corrigan, TX, 75939, 936-328-7904. Bob was born on the farm of Jesse and Edna Carlisle Wright in Polk County, Texas, on March 5, 1933. He met Nancy at school in Livingston, Texas, and they would spend the rest of their lives in loving devotion to one another. Bob was a graduate of Texas A&M University (Class of '55) and a proud member of the Corps of Cadets. He enjoyed a long and successful career as VP of the Agricultural Loan Department at the former Fort Worth National Bank. Upon retirement, Bob found rewarding work serving as a Sunday School director, heading the Church Finance Committee, and volunteering at the Mission House at University Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Bob inherited a love of ranching from his East Texas roots and enjoyed being a part of the ranching community, whether serving on the board of the Texas Cattle Raisers Association, as a superintendent for the TCU Collegiate Livestock Judging, as a director of the Fort Worth Southwestern Exposition Livestock Show and Rodeo, or out on the land west of Fort Worth with his own herd of cattle. SURVIVORS: Wife of 64 years, Nancy Davis Wright; children, Karan Hamilton and Robert Wright; grandchildren, Mark Hamilton and Rachel Hamilton; sister, Virginia "Ginger" Baker; and a host of loving friends and church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019