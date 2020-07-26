Bob S. Little ARLINGTON--Bob S. Little, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Arlington. SERVICE: No service is planned. MEMORIALS: ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Christian Church, 6450 State Hwy 360, Grand Prairie, TX 76052. Bob was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Clever, Mo., to Loer and Rayo Pearce Little. He was a 1957 graduate of Clever High School, received a BS from Missouri State University and commissioned as second lieutenant in the United States Army in 1961 plus received an MBA from the University of Tulsa in 1968. Bob was employed in 1962 by Phillips Petroleum Company in Kansas City and worked in accounting, marketing and real estate development for their Kansas City, St. Louis, Bartlesville and Tulsa offices. In 1971 he devoted the balance of his career in real estate that included ownership of a full-service real estate company in Tulsa. Bob relocated to Dallas in 1974 and until 1983 was involved in commercial real estate development, sales and leasing for various insurance companies, banks and real estate investors in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, New York City, Tulsa and Honolulu. In 1983 Bob joined Texas American Bank in Fort Worth in Real Estate Investments and retired 24 years later in 2007 from the current owner JP Morgan Chase. Bob was a certified property manager (CPM), member of Institute of Real Estate Managers, licensed real estate broker, member of National Trust Real Estate Management, Texas Real Estate Commission, Texas Association of Realtors, Texas Bankers Association, Greater Fort Worth Board of Realtors, served on the board of directors for Dallas Association of Building Owners and Managers, Fort Worth and Dallas chapters of Institute of Real Estate management and in 1990 received the Certified Property Manager of the Year Award for Fort Worth. Bob married his high school sweetheart. Carolyn "Carla" Gale Little, in 1961 and was married for 46 years until his bride lost a courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) in 2007. Bob has been a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie since his retirement, where he served in the lost and found and was known as "Bob the Bible Man." He was a former member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church for 32 years. Bob and Carla devoted 26 years of service in the LABC preschool Department. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Julie Thorne and her husband, Michael, Cindy Little; sister, Gayleen Jones and her husband, George; grandchildren, James Thorne, Cynthia Thorne, Ellie Thorne, Beth Flickinger, Abby Flickinger; many nieces, nephews, relatives, special and good friends; and granddog, Big Boy.