Bobbie Carolyn Foster ARLINGTON--Bobbie Carolyn Foster, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. FUNERAL: Private, Thursday, July 16, at Epworth United Methodist Church. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Remembrances may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76013. Bobbie was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Hope, Ark., to Norman Taylor and Marie Higgason Taylor. She was the second of three daughters and remained close to her sisters, Pansy and Norma Nell, until their deaths. Bobbie graduated from Hope High School in 1950 and later met Earlie Foster, whom she married June 15, 1952. Earlie's career took them from Hope to Jonesboro, Ark.; Pampa, Texas; Albuquerque, N.M.; Tulsa, Okla.; Amarillo, Texas; and finally to Arlington in 1971, where she lived for 49 years. Bobbie was a loving mother to her children, and worked at Monnig's, Striplings and Mitchell's Department stores once the nest was empty. She was always involved in the lives of her grandchildren by babysitting and attending all of their sporting events and school activities. She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she served on various committees through the years and was voted Epworth's Church Woman of the Year in 1986. Bobbie will always be remembered for her love of being together with her family. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Earlie Foster Jr. in 2014. SURVIVORS: Children, Roslyn Zelinski and husband, Tod, Robin Cyrier and husband, Jeff, Steve Foster and wife, Teri; grandchildren, Jessica Meyer (Brent), Nick Zelinski (Savannah), Zach Cyrier (Sarah), Blake Cyrier (Molly), Allison Cyrier, Austin Foster, and Emma Foster; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Emery, Madalynn, Charlotte, Griffin, Rhett, and Bodie.