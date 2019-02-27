Bobbie Claire Slocum DALLAS--Bobbie Claire Slocum, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, left this earth on the way to the Promised Land through the grace of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Bobbie was born March 14, 1933, to Harry and Josephine Robinson in Gainesville, Texas. She spent a very happy childhood there and upon graduation from high school, she enrolled in TCU, where she met Cresson rancher, Dub Slocum, and after her graduation, they married. From that union came two daughters who were the pride and joy of her life. She continued to live on the ranch, even after the untimely death of Dub. She then went to work for Ellison's Furniture and later for Gabbert's Furniture. At both, she found a loving and supportive family. She often said she had two great lives: a stay-at-home mother and then a great work experience. She was widowed again after her marriage to J.H. Weatherby, but then the Lord was gracious and sent John R. Lewis to be her husband for the remainder of his life. They had wonderful years with lots of friends and many trips. They loved both! Bobbie enjoyed reading, and always had a book going. She also loved watching the British programs on Public Television, games of Double Solitaire, and the evenings she spent on the patio, enjoying life on the lake with a glass of Chardonnay. Life was good. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harry Robinson Jr. and his wife, Betty; as well as her husbands, Dub Slocum, J.H. Weatherby, and John R. Lewis; and her grandson, Dr. Stephen Travis Bannerman. She is survived by daughters, Julie Slocum, Amy S. Bannerman and her husband, Rusty Bannerman; granddaughters, Meredith Monroe, Evan Menendez and husband, Matthew, Lane Salgado and her husband, Daniel; and eight great-grandchildren. Always remember that life is a gift, sometimes tied up with satin ribbon and sometimes barely held together with string and tape, but always a gift. Bobbie experienced it both ways. At her request, her ashes will be scattered in the beautiful Texas Hill Country on a warm day in Spring in the presence of her family.



