Bobbie Dyke Munson Obituary
Bobbie Dyke Munson ARLINGTON--Bobbie Dyke Munson, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Dallas. Bobbie was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Arlington, Texas, to Oliver Burch and Beulah Powell Burch. She enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of Shady Valley Golf Association. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Emil Munson. SURVIVORS: Sons, Scot Munson and wife, Michelle, and their children, Brian, Shane and Julie, and Brad Munson and girlfriend, Michelle Doucet, and his daughter, Haley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
