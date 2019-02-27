|
Bobbie Jean Hanson EVERMAN--Bobbie Jean Hanson, 80, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Bobbie was born Feb. 4, 1939, to Robert and Margaret Grimsley. SURVIVORS: Husband, J.M. "Jim" Hanson Jr.; son, Jimmy Hayes; stepdaughters, Martha Jo Haddon and Terri Dooher; grandchildren, Dave Price, William Hayes, Casey Hayes, April Dooher, Owen Dooher, Gene Ferich and Kenny Ferich; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019