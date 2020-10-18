1/1
Bobbie Joanna Carlisle
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Joanna Carlisle
November 15, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Bobbie Joanna Carlisle, 87 of Ft. Worth passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Ft. Worth. She was born November 15, 1932 in Frederick, Oklahoma.
Linda Marshall, Bobbie's stepdaughter, wrote: This great lady has been a part of my life since my teen years. When I was around 13, she came into my life bringing much love and understanding that has helped shape my life as I know it today. Those that have known her will recall how their lives have been touched by her thoughtful and giving nature. She was talented in many fields such as floral arrangements, gardening, and her specialty of being in the Art World where she won many awards and was certified to teach by Lowell Spears. She has given such joy and love to all that know her, especially her loving Red Hat Girls, many neighbors, and especially her dear friends, Michael and Regina Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her sister, Zelma; and also by her brother, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon and her stepdaughter, Linda.
Her passing will leave a huge emptiness in many hearts, especially mine. I know God and all of her family gone on before will welcome her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.forestridge-fh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved