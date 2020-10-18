Bobbie Joanna CarlisleNovember 15, 1932 - October 12, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Bobbie Joanna Carlisle, 87 of Ft. Worth passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Ft. Worth. She was born November 15, 1932 in Frederick, Oklahoma.Linda Marshall, Bobbie's stepdaughter, wrote: This great lady has been a part of my life since my teen years. When I was around 13, she came into my life bringing much love and understanding that has helped shape my life as I know it today. Those that have known her will recall how their lives have been touched by her thoughtful and giving nature. She was talented in many fields such as floral arrangements, gardening, and her specialty of being in the Art World where she won many awards and was certified to teach by Lowell Spears. She has given such joy and love to all that know her, especially her loving Red Hat Girls, many neighbors, and especially her dear friends, Michael and Regina Johnson.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her sister, Zelma; and also by her brother, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon and her stepdaughter, Linda.Her passing will leave a huge emptiness in many hearts, especially mine. I know God and all of her family gone on before will welcome her home.A memorial service will be held at a later date.