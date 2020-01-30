|
Bobbie Joe Couch RICHLAND HILLS -- Bobbie Joe Couch of Keller, 89 years of age, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1, Legacy Church of Christ, with interment at Bluebonnet Cemetery at 4 pm. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ's Haven for Children, Keller, Texas or Korean War Veteran's Association Chapter 215 of Grand Prairie, Texas. Bob was born on December 25, 1930 to Walter George and Ida Bell Couch and was a graduate of Keller High School. He lived all his life in northeast Tarrant County, except when serving in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the war, Bob returned home and married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Luster on July 19, 1952. Bob worked through the years in electronics, utilities, civil service, and was the owner of Couch's Grocery and Frontier Realty. He served 12 years on the KISD school board. He loved spending time with family, traveling, camping and canoeing. He also attempted to fish with little success, but much joy. He loved singing "You are My Sunshine" to all the family, and especially to his bride of 67 years. The family gives special thanks for the great love and care given by their Jackson Court and Faith Creek friends who brought food and visited through the last weeks and to the Richland Hills and Colleyville Fire Departments. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary; brother, Richard Couch of Keller; daughters, Renee (Phillip) Collier of Wichita Falls, Kimberly Hoop of Cleburne, and Lisa (Bruce) Epps of Granbury; son, Walter G. (Donna) Couch of Weatherford; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020