1/
Bobbie Lee Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Lee Johnson KELLER -- Bobbie Lee Johnson, 88, Keller, passed away August 18. Bobbie was born January 17, 1932 in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: Visitation: Saturday, August 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Forest Ridge Memorial Park, North Richland Hills. Bobbie is known for her independent thinking, infectious sense of humor and being an advocate for the vulnerable. SURVIVORS: Bobbie is survived by sons, Gary and Keith; sister, Anjie; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Bobbie is preceded by her husband, "Bill"; son, Mark; and granddaughter, Danielle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved