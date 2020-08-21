Bobbie Lee Johnson KELLER -- Bobbie Lee Johnson, 88, Keller, passed away August 18. Bobbie was born January 17, 1932 in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: Visitation: Saturday, August 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Forest Ridge Memorial Park, North Richland Hills. Bobbie is known for her independent thinking, infectious sense of humor and being an advocate for the vulnerable. SURVIVORS: Bobbie is survived by sons, Gary and Keith; sister, Anjie; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Bobbie is preceded by her husband, "Bill"; son, Mark; and granddaughter, Danielle.