Bobbie Sonnenburg EVERMAN -- Bobbie Lee Sonnenburg, 92, passed away on May 23, 2020. SERVICES: Visitation will be Thursday, from 6-8, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park on Friday at 10:00. She was born on May 8, 1928 to Curry and Jessie Brawner in Joshua TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Adron Skinner Andrews. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 50 years, Edwin Sonnenburg; daughter Vickie Skinner; grandchildren Tracy Carson and husband Johnny, and Brian Andrews and wife Theda; and two great-grandchildren.