Bobbie Louise Wheaton
August 29, 1939 - November 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mother Bobbie Louise Wheaton, 81, transitioned from time into eternity on November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life: 10:00am, Saturday, November 28th at Skyvue Memorial Gardens, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road; You may visit Mother Wheaton from Noon-3:00pm, Friday at Tree of Life and then 5:00-8:00pm, at Turners Chapel Church of God in Christ, 2411 Birdell Street. Survivors: Her children, Cynthia Burnett, Sharon Casey, Isaac Freeman, Martin Freeman and Terena Springfield; her sister, Minnie Lee Walker; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.