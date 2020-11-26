1/1
Bobbie Louise Wheaton
1939 - 2020
Bobbie Louise Wheaton
August 29, 1939 - November 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mother Bobbie Louise Wheaton, 81, transitioned from time into eternity on November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life: 10:00am, Saturday, November 28th at Skyvue Memorial Gardens, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road; You may visit Mother Wheaton from Noon-3:00pm, Friday at Tree of Life and then 5:00-8:00pm, at Turners Chapel Church of God in Christ, 2411 Birdell Street. Survivors: Her children, Cynthia Burnett, Sharon Casey, Isaac Freeman, Martin Freeman and Terena Springfield; her sister, Minnie Lee Walker; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Skyvue Memorial Gardens
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
