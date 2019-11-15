|
Bobbie Loyce Bradshaw FORT WORTH--Bobbie Loyce Bradshaw was born Nov. 13, 1936, to the late A.B. and Roxie Angle in Birdville, Texas. She want to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Williams & Lucas Funeral Home, Fort Worth, with interment following in Birdville Cemetery. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, also at Williams & Lucas Funeral Home. Bobbie was a 1956 graduate of Birdville High School. She married Louis H. Bradshaw in 1961. She was a retired educational assistant. Bobbie adored and was adored by her grandchildren. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, A.B. and Roxie Angle; husband, Louis H. Bradshaw; and grandson, Bryan Burr. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Burr and husband, Buddy; granddaughter, Brandi Boles and husband, Jason; and great-granddaughter, Maddie Boles.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019