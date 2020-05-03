Bobby C. Wilson FORT WORTH--Bobby Wilson, a devoted and loving husband and father, peacefully passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, while napping on his patio. SERVICE: Private interment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Scottish Rite Hospital, Salvation Army, or First Presbyterian Church. Bob was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Pottsboro, Texas, to James and Chloe Wilson. A Denison High graduate, he attended Southeastern University and University of Kansas. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he returned to Texas. In October 1955, Bob married Markoleta Payne. Bob was a lifelong member and an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church, and also a Mason and a Shriner. His career was in railroads; retiring after 22 years with the Federal Railroad Administration. In retirement he enjoyed traveling around the country and visiting his children until his health kept him close to home. Our thanks and appreciation to Dr. Craig Dearden, Ashley, Jeanette, Debbie and Dee Dee for years of tender loving care. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. SURVIVORS: Wife, Markoleta; children, Leslie (Dave), Bobby (Betsy), Deaune (Mark); four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.





