Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Sitton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Dan Sitton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Dan Sitton Obituary
Bobby Dan Sitton MANSFIELD--Bobby Dan Sitton passed away November 30, 2019 in Arlington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessing Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blessing. Burial: Mansfield Cemetery. Bobby was born November 27, 1935 in Dallas, the son of Dan Sitton and Mae Moreland Sitton. He moved to Mansfield before he was two years old. Bobby grew up on Main Street where his parents lived and ran an old time Washateria. He knew everyone in town and ate lunch with a lot of them. Bobby graduated from MHS in 1954 and went to work for Texas Electric Service Co. (Ready Kilowatt) on a work/study program. He earned a two year degree from what is now UT Arlington. In February 1963 he married Audrey Gilley Morris-and her daughter Toni and son Wesley. Yes, it was a package deal. This past February they were married 56 years. After retiring from Texas Utility in 1992, Bobby enjoyed working with his 1956 Ford, going to car shows, and traveling with his wife Audrey. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mae Sitton and brother, Troy Sitton. SURVIVORS: Wife, Audrey Sitton; daughter, Toni Lazar and husband Dennis; son, Wesley Morris; daughter in law Claudette Morris; grandchildren, Mishon Lazar, Breann Francis and husband Johnny, Darel McMillen, Douglas McMillen and Danny McMillen; daughter by choice, Karen Denney.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -