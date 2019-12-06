|
Bobby Dan Sitton MANSFIELD--Bobby Dan Sitton passed away November 30, 2019 in Arlington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessing Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blessing. Burial: Mansfield Cemetery. Bobby was born November 27, 1935 in Dallas, the son of Dan Sitton and Mae Moreland Sitton. He moved to Mansfield before he was two years old. Bobby grew up on Main Street where his parents lived and ran an old time Washateria. He knew everyone in town and ate lunch with a lot of them. Bobby graduated from MHS in 1954 and went to work for Texas Electric Service Co. (Ready Kilowatt) on a work/study program. He earned a two year degree from what is now UT Arlington. In February 1963 he married Audrey Gilley Morris-and her daughter Toni and son Wesley. Yes, it was a package deal. This past February they were married 56 years. After retiring from Texas Utility in 1992, Bobby enjoyed working with his 1956 Ford, going to car shows, and traveling with his wife Audrey. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mae Sitton and brother, Troy Sitton. SURVIVORS: Wife, Audrey Sitton; daughter, Toni Lazar and husband Dennis; son, Wesley Morris; daughter in law Claudette Morris; grandchildren, Mishon Lazar, Breann Francis and husband Johnny, Darel McMillen, Douglas McMillen and Danny McMillen; daughter by choice, Karen Denney.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019