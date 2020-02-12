|
Bobby Frank Whisenant KELLER--Bobby Frank Whisenant, 91, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Riverside Advent Christian Church, 2024 N. Riverside Drive in Fort Worth. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the church in honor of Bob. Bobby Frank Whisenant was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Baytown, Texas, to Bess and Frank Whisenant. They moved to Fort Worth in 1945, and Bob graduated from North Side High School, where he ran track and won State Champion as a miler. He received a scholarship from the University of Texas and lettered all four years in track and cross country running at UT. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, attended Officer Candidate School and achieved the rank of first lieutenant. Bob went to work at Justin Boot Company in 1956 as a sales trainee and worked his way up to vice president of Sales. When John Justin retired as president in June of 1974, Bob was named to replace him - the first president without the last name Justin. Later he received a "promotion," as he called it, to Southern California. He loved the company and people he worked with for almost 40 years. He and a group of close Justin friends formed the 1879 Club (named for the year Justin Boot Company was established). The annual "meeting trips" were treasured times, with plenty of golf, good food and drink, and lots of tall tales. Memories from these trips provided many stories, which he thoroughly enjoyed retelling over the years to any who were willing to listen. He was known for his quick wit, sharp tongue, and a delivery reminiscent of Johnny Carson. Always generous with his time, Bob helped the people he cared about in many ways. In October 1981, Bob married the love of his life, LaNelle. After retiring from Justin in 1994, they moved back to Texas and became active in the Riverside Advent Christian Church. He and LaNelle loved the Bible studies in their Bible 101 class. Through that class they both grew in their walk with the Lord. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bess; and his precious daughter, Sue. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife, LaNelle; son, Mike Whisenant; bonus daughter, Kim Norris; grandchildren, Chris, Bobbie, and Travis live in Southern California and granddaughter, Paige Pichichero lives in Florida with great-grandchildren, Logan and Mason.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020