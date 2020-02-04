|
|
Bobby Gene Kouri FORT WORTH--Bobby Kouri passed peacefully from this world on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 89. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Pallbearers: Grandsons. MEMORIALS: If desired, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas. Bob, as he was affectionately known to his family and close friends, was born on January 12, 1931, in a small town but spent his formative years in Hobart, Okla. He was the only child born to Monsour and Mary Kouri. Family included many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, as well as numerous childhood friends. Some of his simplest and joyful times were when he helped in the family grocery store. It was during this time that Bob developed the generous and kind spirit he was known for. Bob attended Oklahoma State and forged a life-long friendship with his college roommate, Bill Potts, and Bill's soon-to-be wife, Lila. After college, Bob proudly served the United States in the Air Force. He then went on to attain a Master's Degree in Engineering at SMU. He began his career in 1955 as an aeronautical engineer, spending a total of 38 years at Lockheed, working throughout its various name changes. Bob was an accomplished musician, playing both the clarinet and the piano. At various stages in his life Bob was an avid bowler, bridge player, and competitive tennis player. He also spent much of his life collecting stamps. He was a member of Westcliff Methodist Church (Arborlawn Methodist) serving as a Sunday school class President and active Bible Study member. He married Beverly Kouri in 2000 and acquired her two daughters, Linda and Jane (deceased), as his very own. When asked various questions needing a response, Bob often replied with the phrase, "not particularly." You see Bob did not delve into the things of this world that really did not matter. He simply didn't have an opinion on trivial things. Bob is now at peace putting this long seven-year battle of severe dementia behind him. SURVIVORS: Wife, Beverly; daughter, Linda Dilling and husband, Gerald; grandchildren, Christopher Keffer and Andrea, Timothy Keffer and Lance, DJ Westerbeck and Andrea, and Kylie Westerbeck; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 4, 2020