Bobby Haney

July 2, 1933 - November 21, 2020

Deer Creek, Texas - Service Details: Visitation Location: Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, TX , November 27, 2020 9:00-10:00 am. Graveside Service: November 27, 2020 11:00 am Caddo Cemetery, CR 1902, Joshua, TX

Bobby Dewayne Haney age 87 was born July 2, 1933 on a dairy farm (across the street from Huguley hospital) in Deer Creek, Texas.

He was the son of Charlie Rogers and Sarah Bell Haney. He passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by loved ones as Jesus welcomed him into his loving arms. Bobby was raised in Arlington with his brothers and sisters, Roger, Clyde, Wayne, Charlene, and Sara. He was a graduate of Arlington High School. Bobby served in the United States Army from 1953-1956. Upon returning, Bobby married the love of his life, Ora Wyvon Harris on October 12, 1956. Bobby and Wyvon met in elementary school, as Wyvon was best friends with his sister Sara. Bobby loved his family whole heartedly and living on his 15 acres in Joshua, TX. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, the best grandaddy, brother and uncle. Bobby was loved by all those he came in contact with.

Bobby worked for Bell Helicopter for thirty-three years and retired in September 1995. He loved to farm, going to tractor pulls, western books and movies, bailing hay, wearing his cowboy boots and hats. He loved riding his horses and raising cattle. He was gifted in many ways and loved working in his shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Sarah Haney, sister Charlene Temple, brothers Wayne Haney & Clyde Haney, son in law Rick Danals, and granddaughter Amanda Haney. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Ora Wyvon, his daughters Karen Johnston, Ann Danals, and son Leslie (Tammy) Haney. His sister Sara (Paul) Sampert, brother Roger (Faye) Haney. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jinnifer, Phillip, Stephani, Bobby (Marcie), Karissa, Christina, and Kimberly (Cliff), and great grandchildren Katie, Anthony, Taylor, Ethan, Joshua, Jayden, Kyleigh, Evan, Ian, and Selah, and numerous nephews and nieces.







