Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home
Grapevine, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Harold O'Dell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Harold O'Dell Obituary
Bobby Harold O'Dell POOLVILLE--Bobby Harold O'Dell passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home in Grapevine. Visitation; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. Bobby was born April 19, 1930, in Saginaw, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Barbara, of 68 years; daughter, Michelle Turner; son, Wesley O'Dell; grandsons, Todd O'Dell and wife, Nancy, John Wesley O'Dell and wife, Rachel, and John Dalton Turner; along with three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now