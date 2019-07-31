|
Bobby Harold O'Dell POOLVILLE--Bobby Harold O'Dell passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home in Grapevine. Visitation; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. Bobby was born April 19, 1930, in Saginaw, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Barbara, of 68 years; daughter, Michelle Turner; son, Wesley O'Dell; grandsons, Todd O'Dell and wife, Nancy, John Wesley O'Dell and wife, Rachel, and John Dalton Turner; along with three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019