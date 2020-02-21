Home

Bobby J. W. Ray FORT WORTH -- Bobby J. W. Ray, 83, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and retired educator of the Fort Worth Independent School District took his last earthly breath on Mon, Feb 17, 2020. SERVICE : Fri, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 am at Johnson Chapel AME Church, 5235 Bonnell Ave. Bural: Skyvue. SURVIVORS: son, Rev. Keith Ray; daughters, Deidra Ray and Deborah Ray-Wright (Anthony); grandchildren, Anthony Wright Jr. and Aaron Wright; and a host of other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020
