|
|
Bobby Jack Pack AZLE--Bobby Jack Pack was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 13, 1935, and passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Bobby was born and raised in Fort Worth and married his wife, Barbara, on June 30, 1955. They moved to Azle in 1969 and opened Bobby's Automotive on Main Street. Bobby loved anyone who would listen to his stories. He also loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Pack. SURVIVORS: His wife of 64 years, Barbara Pack; son, Bobby Pack Jr and wife, Robin: daughters, Cindy Stone and husband, Gary, and Debra Spisak and husband, Jim; sister, Billie Edinburgh; brothers, Rusty Pack and Charles Pack; grandchildren, Jacob Allen and wife, Courtney, Chisholm Allen and Julie Spraggens and Andrew Spisak; great-grandchildren, Kailyn Curry and Jaxon Allen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019