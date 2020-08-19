1/1
Bobby Joe Fowler Sr.
Bobby Joe Fowler Sr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Bobby Joe Fowler Sr., 77, of North Richland Hills went to be with his Lord Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur, Texas. Bobby was born May 31, 1943, to James Benjamin Fowler and Velma Elkins Fowler in Fort Worth, Texas. He was united in marriage to Paula Kay Guthrie on July 1, 1959. He worked for Freight Master, a division of Haliburton, in Fort Worth. Bobby was also a lifetime Mason. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Paula Fowler of North Richland Hills; his son, Bobby Fowler Jr. and Kimberly Adams of Decatur; his daughter, Sheryl Fowler of Saginaw; his grandsons, Colte, Casside and Wyatt; numerous extended family; and a host of friends. Bobby will be remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
