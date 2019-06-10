Home

Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
Bobby McDonald
Bobby Joe McDonald Obituary
Bobby Joe McDonald WHITE SETTLEMENT--Bobby Joe McDonald, 80, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Normandale Baptist Church, 2001 Chapel Creek, Fort Worth, with visitation an hour prior. Bobby was born June 14, 1938, in Brownwood, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from Albertson's. He was preceded in death by his son, Wesley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Bobby, Perry, Allen, Crystal, and Nathan; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 10, 2019
