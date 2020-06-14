Bobby Joe Smith FORT WORTH--Bobby Joe Smith, born Oct. 9, 1944, a devoted husband; father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, June 12, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at 10am in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Monday, June 15, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his father, R.C, and mother, Jo Smith. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife of 28 years, Rita smith; daughter, Brandy Reddell and husband, Nathan Reddell; grandson, Cyrus Reddell; family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.