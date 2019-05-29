Resources More Obituaries for Bobby Yates Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bobby King Yates

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bobby King Yates NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Bobby King Yates went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He faced physical death as he lived life: with deep faith, tremendous courage and incredible humor. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Mount Olivet. Pallbearers: Michael Brinkley, Ricky Brown, Ricky Ferguson, Nick Reiger, Jeff Roberts, John Williams and Greg Wright. Honorary Pallbearers: Warren Davenport, Morris Harmonson, Buddy Herod, Grady James, Wilburn Long, Bill Mapston, Wayne Pricer and Jack Renfro. MEMORIALS: If so desired, memorials may be made to The Northeast Richland Lions Club, P.O. Box 82025, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 or a . Bob was born in Brownwood, Texas, on May 22, 1930, to Zella and Cyril Yates. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1935. Bob graduated from North Side High School in 1949 where he played first base for the fighting Steers. While at North Side, he met Gwen Miller, the love of his life. They married Sept. 2, 1950. Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, at 8 years old, during a revival at Rosen Heights Baptist Church under the leadership of Brother Jesse Garrett. He was a member of North Fort Worth Baptist Church for over 35 years, where he served as deacon and on various committees, and was a member of Mal Hasty's Men's Sunday School Class. He attended NTAC and Texas Wesleyan College where he was president and art director of the Crosstimbers Art Association. Bob began his business career silk screening out of his garage, which led to Screen Ko Printing & Office Supply in Haltom City. With his entrepreneur skills and the help of his family, the business grew to include TCU Office and Art Supply, Hi-Way Office Supply, the Big Dip and several shopping centers. Bob was a Master Mason, Lodge No. 1331 and Riverside Lodge No. 1194. He served on the board of Liberty Bank for 21 years. Bob was active in the Lions Club, including serving as "tail twister" for 12 years. He was a master woodwork craftsman. He relished his time as coach/manager of the Northeast Little League baseball team. Bob loved people and was always there for anyone who needed help. He delighted in making gifts for family and friends. His most cherished moments were being around loved ones at family celebrations and holidays. His Christian faith, love of family, sense of humor, and a desire to do for others are what will be remembered most. The family thanks the staff of Life Care Center of Haltom and Encompass Hospice for their service and care. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Leon Yancy; sister, Mildred Hays; and brother-in-law, Bob Hays. SURVIVORS: Gwen, his wife of 68 years; son, Bob Yates Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.; daughters, Kim Stephens (Matt), Burleson, and Lori Roberts (Tom), Fort Worth; grandchildren, Breinn Richter (Jake), Fort Worth, Robbie Yates, Asheville, N.C., Becky Yates and Sally Yates, Minneapolis, Minn., and Mary Kelly Roberts, Dallas; and great-grandsons, Baron and Bronco Richter.



