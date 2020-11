Bobby Lee CarterMay 2, 1934 - November 25, 2020Cleburne, Texas - Bobby Carter, 86, of Cleburne passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sand Flat Baptist Church, 4216 E. FM 4, Cleburne, TX 76031.He was born in Saint Jo, Texas on May 2, 1934 to Estelle (Knowles) and Henry Carter.Bobby married Theresa Grace on February 20, 1953 in Cook County, Texas.He served his country in the Army National Guard and was retired from the General Dynamics. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Ann Kirkpatrick and Janet Rose; and grandson, Casey Rose.Survivors: Wife, Theresa Carter of Cleburne.