Bobby Louis Murray KENNEDALE--Bobby Louis Murray, 74, of Kennedale, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Both at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Bobby was born in Tulare, Calif., on March 14, 1945, to Juanita Jewel Adkisson Murray. Bobby graduated from Arlington High School in 1964. He married Carolyn Kay Hunt on May 31, 1969, in Arlington, Texas, and they were blessed with three children, Angela, Michael, and David. Bobby worked at General Motors for 30 years in many positions, including welder, assemblyman, trim applicator, and water test technician. He retired on May 1, 1994. Bobby was a dedicated Christ follower who loved his God and his family with all of his heart. Bobby loved his old classic cars and owned many over the years, including a classic red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and his red 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. As a young father, he introduced his family to rural life in Rendon, Texas, where he loved his horses, chickens, goats, dogs, and other farm animals. He built his first barn from the ground up and later found a passion building homes. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Juanita Murray; his daughter, Angela Gail Murray; and his brothers, Jack, Bill, Kenny, Robert, and Patrick Martin; and sister, Helen Dubisson of Ocean Springs, Miss. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage; his sons, Michael Murray and wife, Leslie Ann, of Keller, Texas, David Murray and wife, Leslie Gayle, of Kennedale, Texas; grandchildren, Dustin Murray of Conroe, Texas, Hailey Murray of Kennedale, Texas, Jon Reaves of Fort Worth, Texas, and Connor Wallis of Keller, Texas; great-grandsons, Knox Reaves and Ollie Reaves; his sister, Darla Murray of Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019