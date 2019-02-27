|
Bobby Paul Thompson ARLINGTON--Bobby Paul Thompson, 88, of Arlington passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Interment follows in Parkdale Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Bob was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Kentucky. Bob was the most wonderful, caring man, father, husband, and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service. After retirement, he invested his heart into helping raise his two grandchildren, Natalie and Matthew Mailloux. SURVIVORS: Bob "Papa" loved and leaves behind his wife, Pat; daughter, Stella; grandchildren; and great-grandbaby, Serenity, all of whom were the world to him. God gave 88 beautiful years with Papa, and he will be missed dearly until we all meet him again in Heaven.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019