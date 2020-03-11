|
Bobby Ray Craig DESDEMONA--Bobby Ray Craig, 72, passed from this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Desdemona, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Military graveside services honoring Bobby's life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Texas State Veterans' Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas, 79601. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Desdemona Community Center, 6035 FM 8, Desdemona, Texas. Bobby has been reunited with his parents, Rufus and Dean Craig; and brother, William Craig. SURVIVORS: Bobby is survived by his wife, Carol Rogers Craig; sons, Clay Craig (Rachel), Bryan Craig (Amanda); grandchildren, Jordan, Jaden, Colton and Della; sister, Susie Stark (Brad); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and other extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020