Bobby Wayne Hammond
1934 - 2020
Bobby Wayne Hammond
April 30, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Bobby Hammond passed away on October 8, 2020 from complications of cancer and pneumonia. He attended Technical High School in Fort Worth and played organized baseball for the Fort Worth American Legion. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp and was selected to the all Marine baseball team while stationed in Hawaii. Bobby was also a Marine heavyweight boxing champion during his time at Camp Pendleton, CA. Upon completion of his military service he lived and worked for a number of years in Springfield, OH, before returning to his native Fort Worth. There he pursued his other sporting passion, golf, which he played on just about every course in Texas. Bobby was a loving, caring man whose contagious smile will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, sons Monty, Pete and Bo, daughters Leslie Simpson, Mindy Line, Adriene Perez and Allyson Seehofer, step-children Sam Moore and Crystal Munoz, brothers Cecil (who preceded him in death), Johnny and Michael, sister Gayle Bostic, a number of grandchildren (one of whom, Bobby Wayne, preceded him in death) as well as a number of great-grandchildren.


Published in & from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
