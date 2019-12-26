|
|
Bobbye Joe Davis FORT WORTH--Bobbye Joe Davis was a member of Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church. Bobbye was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Willie Davis Sr.; his brother, Willie Davis Jr.; three sisters. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his loving, supporting wife, Wanda Jean; his son, Alvin Wade Davis; stepchildren, Timothy Bryant Johnson, Brandon Johnson, and Traci Walker; sister, Linda Marie Davis; David Johnson and John Johnson and wife, Cheryl; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 522 Missouri Ave. Wake: 7 to p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019