Bobbye Lee Key CLEBURNE--Bobbye Lee Key, 90, a retired teacher and lifetime Methodist from Johnson County, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a Cleburne hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church Burleson. Interment: Ten Mile Cemetery in Saline County, Ark. Bobbye was born in Benton, Ark., on Sept. 9, 1929, the daughter of Wiley and Nellie Hays. She received her bachelor's degree from Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and her master's degree from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. She taught elementary school for 35 years, the last 30 years in the Burleson ISD before retiring in 1988. In 1955, Bobbye married her husband of 64 years, Crosby Key, who was in the U.S. Navy at the time before also having a long career in teaching. They were stationed in London, England, for two years early in their marriage starting a long-standing tradition of having a cup of tea after coming home from school every evening. They have one son and one grandson, and Bobbye enjoyed being very active in their lives. Until ill health limited her mobility, Bobbye regularly attended the Burleson Area Retired Teachers Association meetings and was an active member in the Co-Workers Sunday School class at the First United Methodist Church Burleson. SURVIVORS: Preceded in death by her parents, Bobbye is survived by her brother, Bill Hays of Forrest City, Ark.; her husband, Crosby Key; son, John Key; daughter-in-law, Michelle Key; and grandson, Jackson Key. She will also be missed by the larger Key, Hays, Daniel and Jackson families of Arkansas and many dear friends. The family would like to thank the staff from Town Hall Estates nursing facility in Keene, Texas for the loving care they extended to Bobbye during the last year and a half.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020