Bobette Lois Stegall ARLINGTON--Bobette Lois Stegall, 75, of Arlington passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mansfield. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Early Childhood Program, 1218 East Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063, 817-473-4889. Bobette was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to Robert Kelly and Rubie Tschiedel Kelly. Bobette married James Stegall, and they recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Bobette had a passion for children and children's ministry and was very active as an educator. Bobette and Jim are members of St. John Lutheran Church in Mansfield, where Bobette was active in leading several Bible study groups. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating, cooking, and playing the piano. She loved the time she spent with her family and friends and all who knew her could describe her in one word: Grace. Bobette was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Ryan Stegall. SURVIVORS: Bobette is survived by her husband, Jim; their children, Trent Stegall and wife, Robin, and Tracey Carola and husband, Pete; grandchildren, Kristen Batista, Matthew Batista, Tanner Stegall, Blake Stegall, and Cayden Stegall; and her mother-in-law, Berniece Stegall.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019