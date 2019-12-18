Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobette Stegall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobette Lois Stegall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobette Lois Stegall Obituary
Bobette Lois Stegall ARLINGTON--Bobette Lois Stegall, 75, of Arlington passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mansfield. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Early Childhood Program, 1218 East Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063, 817-473-4889. Bobette was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to Robert Kelly and Rubie Tschiedel Kelly. Bobette married James Stegall, and they recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Bobette had a passion for children and children's ministry and was very active as an educator. Bobette and Jim are members of St. John Lutheran Church in Mansfield, where Bobette was active in leading several Bible study groups. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating, cooking, and playing the piano. She loved the time she spent with her family and friends and all who knew her could describe her in one word: Grace. Bobette was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Ryan Stegall. SURVIVORS: Bobette is survived by her husband, Jim; their children, Trent Stegall and wife, Robin, and Tracey Carola and husband, Pete; grandchildren, Kristen Batista, Matthew Batista, Tanner Stegall, Blake Stegall, and Cayden Stegall; and her mother-in-law, Berniece Stegall.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -