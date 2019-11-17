|
|
Bonnie C. Temple RICHARDSON--Bonnie Corene Temple, a lifetime resident of Fort Worth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 75. Bonnie was the daughter of Boyce and Arbie Temple, both deceased. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri Humphreys of Fort Worth, Terri Tomlinson and daughter-in-law, Melinda Webb of Garland; her brother and sister-in law, Bill and Ann Temple of Austin; and sister, Pam Temple of Burleson. She is also survived by her niece, Pamela Temple of Fort Worth; and nephew, Clifton Hicks of Burleson, both of which she helped raise. Bonnie graduated Pascal High School in 1961. While working for West Texas Legal Services, she attended classes at TCU to become a paralegal. She was a natural-born advocate and a strong voice to those in need. In the '90s, Bonnie worked as a chapter administrator for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), fighting for the rights of victims and families. After losing her mother to cancer, Bonnie took her advocacy to Cancer Care Services where she worked for several years. When Bonnie retired in 2005, she purchased a motorhome and traveled throughout the northwestern United States with her beloved dog. In 2015, she and her scruffy Terrier-mix, Boone, left Fort Worth and moved to Richardson to be closer to her daughter. She lived independently until the last few days of her life. Boone was brought to visit Bonnie the day before her death and died unexpectedly within hours of leaving her side. The family is comforted knowing that they are still together, even after death. Bonnie's friends and family will remember her as a vibrant, intelligent, and generous woman. She could also be loud and opinionated at times; however, those traits helped her stand up and speak out for others. She was a feminist and diehard Democrat. She loved the color orange, owls, and was an avid reader. She was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and a supporter of Fort Worth's performing arts. Most importantly, she loved being with her family and celebrating the holidays. Her family and friends have many fond memories of Bonnie. May she rest in peace. As per Bonnie's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019