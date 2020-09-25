1/1
Bonnie Hendricks Trice
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONNIE HENDRICKS TRICE
September 21, 1920 - September 22, 2020
FORT WORTH, Texas - Bonnie Hendricks Trice passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, one day after her 100th birthday.
SERVICES: Family and friends will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Mrs. Trice will be laid to rest with her husband, Bill, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at both services.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, William J. "Bill" Trice Jr, Suzy Trice Blakewell and her husband, Bob, and Cindy Trice Mitchell and her husband, Bill, Bonnie was grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved