BONNIE HENDRICKS TRICE

September 21, 1920 - September 22, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas - Bonnie Hendricks Trice passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, one day after her 100th birthday.

SERVICES: Family and friends will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Mrs. Trice will be laid to rest with her husband, Bill, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at both services.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, William J. "Bill" Trice Jr, Suzy Trice Blakewell and her husband, Bob, and Cindy Trice Mitchell and her husband, Bill, Bonnie was grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 11.







