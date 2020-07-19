Bonnie Jean Ballard CELINA--Bonnie Ballard of Celina, Texas, went to heaven on Friday, July 17, 2020, after a full and happy life at the age of 91. SERVICE: Private family service held with interment in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Bonnie was born in Orange, Texas, on April 6, 1929, as the fifth child to Jewel and Bertie Donalson. Bonnie found the love of her life, George Ballard, and they were married Feb. 23, 1957. Bonnie was a loving wife mother and grandmother. She served faithfully in the Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years and loved teaching Sunday School. She loved reading, cooking, sewing and caring for her family. Bonnie was preceded in death by George, her husband of 40 years; her parents; and numerous brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Jan Moher and husband, Steven; son, Tim Ballard and wife, Sammie; grandchildren, Meghan Terry and husband, Kourtney, David Potts, Maegen Moher, Crystal Abney, Brendon Hall and Brandi Kacir. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.