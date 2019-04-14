|
Bonnie Lee Vondra FORT WORTH -- Bonnie Lee Vondra passed away Sunday, April, 7, 2019 at the age of 91. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Tues., April 16, Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorials can be made in Bonnie's honor to the Tarrant County Food Bank. Bonnie was born Nov. 23, 1927, to the late Edward James and Olga Horacezk in Omaha, Neb. She served in the United States Army and will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward Jr., Jack; and sisters-in-law, Barbara and Mary. SURVIVORS: Brother, James "Jim" Vondra; nieces, Josephine McNabb (Larry), Katherine Long (Mark); nephews, Patrick Vondra (Margaret), Michael Vondra (Shannon); niece, Mary Cannon (Chris), and many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019