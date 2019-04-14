Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Owens & Brumley Funeral Directors
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Brown Owens & Brumley Funeral Directors
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Vondra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lee Vondra


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Lee Vondra Obituary
Bonnie Lee Vondra FORT WORTH -- Bonnie Lee Vondra passed away Sunday, April, 7, 2019 at the age of 91. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Tues., April 16, Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorials can be made in Bonnie's honor to the Tarrant County Food Bank. Bonnie was born Nov. 23, 1927, to the late Edward James and Olga Horacezk in Omaha, Neb. She served in the United States Army and will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward Jr., Jack; and sisters-in-law, Barbara and Mary. SURVIVORS: Brother, James "Jim" Vondra; nieces, Josephine McNabb (Larry), Katherine Long (Mark); nephews, Patrick Vondra (Margaret), Michael Vondra (Shannon); niece, Mary Cannon (Chris), and many other family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now