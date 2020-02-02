Home

Bonnie Susan Roden ROWLETT--Bonnie Susan Roden left us to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Rehoboth Baptist Cemetery, Mansfield, Texas, at the SW corner of Cooper Street and T.O. Harris Road. Susan was born April 29, 1957. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Roden; brother, Andy Roden; and her grandparents. SURVIVORS: Susan is survived by her mother, Norma Russell; brother, Marty Roden; nieces, Tripler and Piper Roden; nephew, Austin Roden; and lots of loving cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
