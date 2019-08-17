|
Boyd F Schernbeck Jr. GRAND PRAIRIE--Boyd F Schernbeck Jr., born Agu. 27, 1944, died Monday, July 22, 2019, from a two-year struggle against cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 1200 South Collins St., Arlington, Texas, 817-274-8286. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may donate to First Presbyterian Church or to . Boyd had a devout faith and belief and before leaving this earth couldn't have been more excited to meet our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He has been blessed and received grace beyond words can describe. SURVIVORS: Boyd is survived by the love of his life, Eleanor R Schernbeck; his gift from God, two stepdaughters, one son and stepson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, nine cousins; honorary niece, Julie McGary; best friend and honorary grandson, Jon Scufka; best friend, Mary Kay Vaughan; best loving and caring neighbors, Nelda Hunter, Mike Peterman, Ann Turney, Ann Richardson, George and Karen Neill. Boyd was preceded in death by parents, Boyd and Connie Schernbeck; two cousins, best friend and honorary sister, Jane Ferrill, Denis Jeffords; neighbors and good friends, Ernie and Geri Cunningham; many friends from high school and golfing; and brothers and sisters from our church. Remember always: Jesus loves you and love thy neighbor as yourself. May God bless you all.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019