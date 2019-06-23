Brad Sherwood Conner WATAUGA--Brad Sherwood Conner, born May 4, 1956, in Washington, D.C., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Watauga, Texas, following a courageous battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at North Fort Worth Baptist Church, 5801 I-35W, Fort Worth, Texas, 76131. Memorial Gathering (Visitation): The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Friends and family may leave condolence messages at https://www.dignitymemorial.com. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to North Fort Worth Baptist Church, 5801 I-35W, Fort Worth, TX 76131 or made online at https://www.northfortworth.com. Brad grew up in Accokeek, Md. He was a 1974 graduate of Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Md., and held a degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University. Brad began his career as an electrical contractor working in Maryland for Hawkins Electric and Mona Electric before moving to Dallas, Texas, in 1999 where he pursued a career in the parking industry. He has been employed by SP+ Parking since 2009. Brad served as vice president on the Board of the Texas Parking and Transportation Association from 2005 to 2008 and as president from 2009 to 2010. In April 2019, Brad was the recipient of the President's Hall of Fame Award from the Texas Parking & Transportation Association. Brad was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks where he served as Exalted Ruler from 1990 to 1991, with Prince George County, Md., Lodge 1778. He served as state vice president for the Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia State Elks Association in 1994-1995. He continued to be an active Elk in the Texas Elks State Association. Brad was also a member of the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department. Brad was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, Maryland blue crabs, country music, and fellowship with friends and family. He was a member of North Fort Worth Baptist Church. Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Marie Pickerall, and father, Sherwood Newton Conner, of Accokeek, Md.; and nephew, Nicholas Alan Conner of Annapolis, Md. SURVIVORS: Brad is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Griffin Conner and her son, Harrison Griffin; daughter, Shannon Megan Diehl and her husband, Pastor Brad Diehl, and grandsons, Adam and Matthew Diehl, of Berlin, Md.; brother, David Bruce Conner and his wife, Debbie, of Woodbridge, Va.; sister, Edith Marie Pembleton of Kissimmee, Fla.; brother, Chris Alan Conner of Annapolis, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



