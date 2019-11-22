|
|
Bradley Alexander Stahl BEDFORD--Bradley Alexander Stahl, 64, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Bedford. SERVICE: 3 p.m., Sun., Nov. 24, The Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home. The family will receive guests and visitors one hour prior to service from 2 to 3 p.m. Friends may share a memory or leave condolences on the Restland Website. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of Flowers, donations made be made in honor of Bradley Stahl to . Bradley was born to Shirley and Dutton Stahl on December 19, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa. Bradley attended Texas Tech University and has remained an avid fan of the Red Raiders. Although he couldn't serve, he was a steadfast supporter of the military, donating to the consistently. He made a career as a banker and outside of work he enjoyed shooting, NASCAR, golf and listening to local blues bands. He had a lifetime love of flying and built numerous, meticulous models of military aircraft. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Dutton A. Stahl, 1st Lt. (Ret) U.S. Air Force. SURVIVORS: His daughter, Jennifer Ann Stahl Buckles; grandson, Kyson Alexander Buckles; sister, Chris Threadgill; nephew, Jared Threadgill; niece, Shara Threadgill Coufal; and aunt, Marlene Warford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019