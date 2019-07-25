Bradley Ferrel Luce CROWLEY -- Bradley Ferrel Luce, age 43, of Crowley, Texas passed away on Monday July 22, 2019. VISITATION: Friday, July 26, 2019 6-8 p.m. at Pathway Church, Burleson Service: Saturday, July 27, 2019 10 am at Pathway Church Burleson Bradley was born April 28, 1976, in Arlington, Texas. Bradley was a graduate of Arlington High School and received his college degree from Tarleton State University. He was an active member of Alpha Gamma Rho. After graduation he worked in the family business, Metroplex Heat Treat. In 2009 Bradley, with his business partner, Rudy Saucedo, established Modern Heat Treat. Bradley was extremely generous and well respected by his co-workers. He was a strong advocate and supporter of the FFA. Bradley opened his ranch in Goldthwaite for family and friends to hunt and entertain. He loved spending time with his family. His children were his great pride and joy. At any gathering, you could find Bradley cooking. The food was good and there was always plenty. Time spent with Bradley at the family lake house will always be cherished. Bradley was a loyal friend who would do anything for anyone, expecting nothing but a smile in return. He took pleasure in helping others, it brought him great joy. Bradley will be dearly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his son, Trevor Wayne Luce. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Texas FFA Foundation, 614 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78701 www.mytexasffa.org SURVIVORS: Bradley is survived by his wife, Jenifer; children, Travis, Tatum, Tyler, Tinsley; parents, Jerry and Judy; brother, Brian and Melissa; and numerous friends and extended family, including Rudy Saucedo and his family.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019