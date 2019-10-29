|
|
Bradley Taylor Rohne ARLINGTON--Bradley Taylor Rohne was born Aug. 23, 1991, in Arlington, Texas, and went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at City on a Hill Church, 1140 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76120. Interment follows in The Rock Church cemetery in Cranfills Gap, Texas. Service: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, Texas, 76013. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may made to USMC of your choice in Bradley's name or the PKU foundation in Bradley's name. Although only 28 at the time of his death, Bradley impacted many people in his lifetime. He was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. He had a smile that could light up your soul. He was deeply committed to his faith, family, serving his country and his Marine family. Bradley grew up in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Kennedale High School in 2010 where he played football and baseball. He brought the meaning to "love of the game." Bradley enjoyed spending his free time at the family farm hunting and sitting around a fire with family laughing and telling stories, throwing darts, catching a Rangers game or heading to Austin for a UT game. Bradley was a family champion in video games. He was a member of the Metroplex Dart Association (MDA). He was a technical "guru" and loved building and riding motorcycles with his friends. Bradley joined the United States Marine Corps in June 2010. The Marines became his immediate family. He was deployed to Afghanistan in September of 2012. He returned to the states and attended many training courses to advance and promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019