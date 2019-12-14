|
Bradley Thomas Bell FORT WORTH--Bradley Thomas Bell transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Monday, Dec. 16, at First Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Pastor B.R. Daniels Jr. officiating. Interment: Mr. Bell will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Friends may visit Mr. Bell noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. Family hour: 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church. Mr Bradley T. Bell served honorably in the United States Air Force. SURVIVORS: Left in God's Care his daughters, Ellen Clark (Charles), Barbara Davis; sister, Bronzella Allen; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 14, 2019