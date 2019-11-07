|
|
Brady Dockery Jr. FORT WORTH--Brady Dockery Jr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 91. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Avenue M. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial: 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Children, Donald Jackson, Helen Howard (Oliver), Torris Dockery (Joyce), Bobby Givens (Rhonda) and Christopher Dockery (LaChandra); sisters, Rachel Smith and Pam Harper; a host of grandchildren and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019