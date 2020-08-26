Brandy Nicole Chambell ARLINGTON--Brandy Nicole Chambell, 45, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale, Texas, with interment to follow in Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Brandy was born Sept. 21, 1974, in Gardena, Calif., to John Leroy Chambell and Brenda S Storment Chambell. Brandy grew up in Arlington, Texas. She graduated from Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, in 1992. Brandy was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Chambell; grandmother, Vera Louise McAvoy; and uncles, Michael Chambell and Frank Jones. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her father, John Chambell; sisters, Cindy Cure and husband, Ryan, and Sonya Moore-Wells and husband David; brother, Mark Moore and wife, Suzanne; uncle, Ronnie Chambell and wife, Naomi; aunts, Wanda Jones and Barbara Leaf and husband, John; niece, Hannah Moore; cousins, Julia Radtke, Danny Radtke, Ronnie Chambell Jr. and wife, Cyndi, Mark Leaf and wife, Michelle.